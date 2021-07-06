Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Respect us, treat us equally — Senator Anyanwu tells Buhari





.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Senator who represented Imo East Senatorial district, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari, to respect the Igbos by allowing them to enjoy the same equal rights with other regions of the country.

Anyanwu spoke in Owerri, on the arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Nigerian government.

He said that he was peeved that the federal government was not showing concern for dialogue in order to address the numerous agitations in the country.

According to the Senator, “As Nigerians are waiting for the outcome of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s trial, the entire world is equally watching carefully if fair hearing and laid down legal processes will be seen to have been applied.

“We, therefore, cautioned any political office holder making inciting statements or mocking the South East over the arrest of the leader of IPOB to desist and allow the law to take its cause,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper