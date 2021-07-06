Police warn cultists planning 7/7 anniversary in Osun







The Police Command in Osun on Tuesday said it would clamp down on cult members planning to mark July 7 (known as 7/7) in the state with any form of gathering or celebration.

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a statement in Osogbo warned against unlawful gathering or assembly that could jeopardise the peace of the state.

“The intelligence that availed the police command revealed that cultists are planning to mark July 7, 2021 to celebrate cultism.

“In view of this, the Osun Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, warned cultists and other unscrupulous elements in the state to stop the plan or any of such action(s) forthwith.

“Consequently, the state police command, in collaboration with other security agents and local security outfits will not tolerate any unlawful gathering or assembly that will jeopardise the peace of the state as the plan to mark 7/7 may lead to bloodletting and destruction of property.

“Therefore, the CP has given…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper