Reps query Ecological Fund Office over lack of project documents







Order contractors to appear Thursday

By Tordue Salem

The Ecological Fund Committee of the House of Representatives has queried Ecological Fund Office over the lack of documents of the erosion and flood control project at Kuchiako 1 District, New Hope Avenue, Kuje, Abuja.

The Committee directed the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) to produce the contractor handling the project and also demanded that all the details concerning the project must be made available before Thursday.

This followed the committee’s oversight function to projects carried out by the EFO in Abuja on Monday.

The Committee, led by Rep Ibrahim Isiaka, was piqued that the contractor was not on ground and no information about the project was made available to them.

He said they were not on a jamboree and directed that the commissioning of the project must be put on hold.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper