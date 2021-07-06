South-West govs, Senators, Reps insist on 5% for host communities







*Set up committee to harmonise position on constitution review

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

GOVERNORS of the South-West geo-political zone of the country met with Senators and members of the House of Representatives from the Zone, Tuesday night, over the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, and other matters germane to the region.

At the meeting, the governors and lawmakers resolved that both chambers must approve 5% of the actual annual operating expenditure of the preceding financial year in the upstream petroleum operations affecting the host communities for funding of the Host Communities Trust Fund in the new PIB.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, and the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu(SAN), did not mention the issue of PIB while briefing journalists at the end of the meeting.

However, a source at the meeting told Vanguard that at the meeting the governors and the lawmakers agreed to throw their weights behind the members of House of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper