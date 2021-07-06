We must okay FG’s security operations in our states — Southern govs





The governors at the meeting

*Say Presidency must return South in 2023

*Back 5% equity stake for host communities in PIB

*Set Sept 1 deadline for laws banning open grazing

*Reject removal of electronic transmission of election result from Amendment Bill

*Insist on true federalism, devolution of powers

*Stop pursuing Igboho, apologise to him, Soyinka tells FG

*Says FG kidnapped Nnamdi Kanu; notes his arrest was wrong

*We respond for President — ADESINA

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Southern Governors’ Forum, SGF, Monday, unanimously resolved that security agencies must notify them of any operations in their states before doing so.

They also declared that the Presidency should return to the South in 2023, saying rotation will ensure peaceful co-existence and unity in the country.

The governors also set September 1 as deadline for the commencement of the ban on open grazing in all southern states of the country.

This is even as Nobel Laureate,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper