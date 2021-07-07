Bandits, insurgents don’t deserve mercy, CSOs back Army Chief







By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Some civil society organisations and the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Wednesday, said Nigeria was at war with bandits and insurgents, therefore, the military should leave no stone unturned to check their menace.

They said any bandit who took up arms against the State and challenged its sovereignty should be killed except he willingly surrendered.

The CSOs, which stated these in a separate interview with Vanguard in Abuja, insisted that murderers should not be treated with kid gloves.

Speaking, the Head, Public Affairs Bureau of the National Consultative Front, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, said: “The truth about it is that we have a war on our hands with bandits and Boko Haram.

“Killing them extrajudicially may not be conventional, but it is equally not a matter of applying the rules of engagement.

“These are people who are carrying arms against the state. So, every effort to defend the sovereignty of the country is in the right…





