Buhari does not hate Igbo people ― Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chieftain, Ozobu







President Buhari conferred with the title of Ochioha NdiIgbo 1 by South East traditional council of rulers led by Eze Eberechi Dick during his visit to Ebonyi State on 14th Nov 2017

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Richard Ozobu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari does not hate Igbo people.

Justifying his claim, Ozobu in an interview with Vanguard said; “Buhari does not hate the Igbo. In 2003 and 2007, Buhari took his vice-presidential candidate twice from the South East. Is this the character of someone who hates the Igbo? The problem of the Igbo is within ourselves, not how anybody has mistreated us”.

He also insisted Igbo must put efforts to revive the alliance it had with the North during the first and second republics in Nigeria if it is committed to achieving Igbo presidency in 2023.

Ozobu, in an interview with Vanguard, stated that the Igbo had been relegated in Nigerian politics because it abandoned its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper