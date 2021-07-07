CCB commends ITF leadership on assets declaration





By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, Professor Muhammad Isah has commended the leadership of the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, for ensuring staff of the Fund were sensitised on assets declaration to ensure full compliance with its provisions.

The Chairman stated that ITF organising a sensitization workshop was a testament to the organization’s resolve to ensure its staff were enlightened on assets declaration and code of conduct, which he described as key to fighting corruption.

ALSO READ: The attack on Sunday Igboho and Nasir El-Rufai’s defence of ‘banditry’

Represented by Board Member of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Professor Samuel Ogundare, during a workshop for ITF staff on Strict Compliance with Assets Declaration and Code of Conduct Workshop for Public Officers in Jos, he stated that the workshop was pursuant to efforts by the current Management of the CCB to ensure the achievement of the Board’s mandate.

He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper