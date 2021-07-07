COVID-19: WHO tracks Lambda variant for increased transmissibility, severity





By Sola Ogundipe

The World Health Organization, WHO, is tracking the COVID-19 Lambda variant – currently a variant of interest – to see if it should be classified as a variant of concern.

Also known as C.37 variant, the Lambda variant has spread at least 27 countries with a heavy concentration in South America, and has been detected in Europe, where there is an the ongoing battle against the Delta variant.

The Lambda variant was classified as a variant of interest by the WHO on 15 June 2021 – a status that means it may be more transmissible than the original strain, has caused outbreaks in multiple countries, or theoretically could cause more severe COVID illness or be more adept at evading currently available treatments and vaccines.

According to the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO is tracking the strain to see if it should be classified as a variant of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper