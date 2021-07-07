I’m against any anti-protest law —Rep





By Tordue Salem

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Emeka Martins Chienedu has distanced himself from any legislative efforts to stifle any form of protests in the country.

The lawmaker who is a sponsor of a bill seeking to jail what he considers unlawful protesters for a maximum of five years, in a press statement Wednesday, however, recanted, saying that was not the intent of that instrument.

“Having been inundated with calls and messages over a misconception gone viral, I wish to state that, I am the PDP Rep member representing the good people of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Mbaise Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, whose Bill that passed first reading on the floor of the chamber was twisted and misrepresented.

“The caption of the Bill that went viral was never my intent or opinion, neither was it an embodiment of the Bill I sponsored that passed the first reading on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday, July 6,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper