NDDC: Forensic auditors uncovered 12,128 abandoned projects— Akpabio





Senator Godswill Akpabio

*…says why Niger Delta remains most peaceful

*…as UN backs FG on exercise

By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said that the interim reports from the ongoing forensic verification exercise of activities of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, have uncovered over 12,128 abandoned projects in the region.

Senator Akpabio, who noted that the abandoned projects have no specific ownership attached to them, stressed further that the development was against the 9,080 projects listed by the government to be considered in the verification process.

The minister, who made the disclosure during the visit of the United Nations, Deputy Secretary-General, Hajia Amina Mohammed, to him in Abuja, however, sought for the collaboration with United Nations to maintain peace and development in the Niger Delta region, which he said remains the most peaceful region in Nigeria.

According to the minister,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper