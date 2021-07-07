Senator Okon bemoans FG’s excessive external borrowing







Muhammadu Buhari

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom elder and Pioneer National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Anietie Okon has condemned the excessive external borrowing by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal government.

Okon spoke to Vanguard on Tuesday in Uyo, while reacting to the recent request of the Executive arm government to the Senate to approve two loans for it to construct and rehabilitate rail lines to different parts of the country as well as boost the economy.

He reiterated his call on the Federal government to restructure Nigeria which would allow states to explore and exploit resources in their territories and develop at their own pace.

He particularly frowned at a situation where the funds borrowed were used to finance white Elephant projects.

His words, “States, regions should be allowed equal opportunities to explore and exploit…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper