Veteran Indian actor king Dilip Kumar dies at 98

Veteran Indian actor, Dilip Kumar, known for his melodramatic, tear-jerking roles in Hindi cinema, died on Wednesday at the age of 98.

Dilip Kumar’s death was announced by family friend Faisal Farooqui on the actor’s Twitter handle.

Kumar died at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai where he was admitted last week after complaining of breathlessness. He is to be buried Wednesday evening with state honours.

Born in 1922 in Peshawar, now Pakistan, as Muhammad Yusuf Khan, the actor changed his name to Dilip Kumar when he began his Bollywood career in 1949.

Kumar has acted in over 60 films in a six-decade-long career, with his biggest hits between 1949 and 1961 – some of them all-time classics of Bollywood.

In Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Kumar played the handsome, besotted Prince Salim trying to stand up for his love against a larger-than-life father in Bollywood’s most lauded period film.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper