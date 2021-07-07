Widow jailed by Ondo court for causing death of husband





Dayo Johnson Akure

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state has sentenced a woman Mrs Toyin Olusa to one-year imprisonment for causing the death of her husband, Adeyinka.

Adeyinka Olusa was a former auditor at the School of Health Technology, Akure and died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State in 2017.

The widow was accused of pouring hot water on the deceased at their ljoka area in the Akure metropolis.

This action allegedly aggravated his sickness and later resulted in his death.

Toyin was said to have poured the hot water on the deceased to revive him when he became unconscious during the illness.

The hot water was said to have caused severe burnt on his body which eventually resulted in his death.

She was thereafter arrested by the husband’s family and handed over to the police who later charged her to court.

Toyin was arraigned before the court on one count charge of assault occasioning harm.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper