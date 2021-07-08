2 ESN ‘King of Dragon’ members captured in Imo





ESN

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Two suspected members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, linked to the late Joseph Uka Nnachi, known as “King of Dragon” have been arrested and paraded by the Imo State police command.

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, spoke at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, during the parade of the suspects, whose names were given as Chibuike Iheukwu, 18-year-old man, from Inyishi in Ikeduru Local Government Area and Jidechi Akakem, a 26-year-old man from Umuchoke, Orji in Owerri North Local Government Area all in Imo State.

The police said that they were arrested from their hideout in Emekwukwu, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo state after the suspects engaged the police in a gun duel.

The Police said: “Sequel to the ongoing clearance Operation embarked by the Imo State Police Command on raided major IPOB/ESN Camps in the state and its environs aimed at wiping out the remnants of the IPOB/ ESN Members and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper