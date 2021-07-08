Anti-corruption: ICPC inaugurates Ministry of Mines’ Anti-Corruption Unit







By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, yesterday, inaugurated the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Monitoring Unit, ACTU, of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, to fight all tendencies of corruption in the sector.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director, Press & Public Relations Department, Etore Thomas, where the Chairman, ICPC, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, charged members of the Unit based on the mandate of supervising growth and development of the nation’s minerals, and called on staff of the Ministry and operators in the sector to live above board.

Owasanoye also called for effective utilization and revenue generation in accordance with the diversification mantra of the Federal Government towards national development.

He said: “It is therefore important for staff of the Ministry to understand…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper