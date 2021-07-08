Estate agent in court for alleged N15m fraud







A 58-year-old Estate agent, Ahmed Abdullahi, on Wednesday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Tinubu, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding Instant Housing and Rental Apartment company of N15 million.

Abdullahi, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others, still at large, on March 15 at Tokunbo Adesanya Close, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Agboko said the defendant obtained the N15 million from the complainant, Mr Ubi Ekpapong, for some apartments for his company, which he failed to deliver.

ALSO READ: Nnamdi Kanu: Madu’s views are legally eccentric, says Malami

He said the defendant coverted the money to his personal use.

Agboko said the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Defence Counsel, Mr H. C….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper