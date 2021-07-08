FG should stop harassing Nnamdi Kanu ― Ex-Ambassador







Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

By Steve Oko, Aba

Former Nigeria Ambassador to Argentina, Ambassador Empire Kanu, has lambasted the federal government for the alleged abduction and extradition of the Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The ex-diplomat argued that instead of persecuting Kanu, the Nigeria Authorities should be concerned about addressing the germane issues he is raising.

He warned Government against hunting Kanu as if he were the problem of Nigeria, saying he has the right to demand better treatment for his people.

The first republic House of Representatives member, challenged the federal government to demonstrate genuine efforts towards addressing the grievances of agitators of self-determination in the country and see if the agitations would not cease.

He wondered why the federal government is so worried about Kanu who is only…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper