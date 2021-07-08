Four family members die of food poisoning in Kwara







By Demola Akinyemi

Food poisoning has reportedly claimed the lives of four members of the same family at Olori village in Banni community, Kwara North senatorial district of Kwara State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, Mr Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident.

The NSCDC spokesman said that the four relations died as a result of food poisoning around 7 am on Thursday.

According to him, “We received a piece of information about the death of two children of Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar of Olori village, Banni community of Kwara North; Umar Mohammed 25 years and Kadir Mohammed 18 years.

“They started vomiting around 4:00 am on Thursday and were rushed to General Hospital, Igbeti, Oyo State.

ALSO READ: 5-year-old boy dead, scores escape as 3-storey building collapses in Lagos

“They were tested…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper