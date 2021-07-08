MTN Nigeria CEO reveals plans to diversify shareholding





Karl Toriola

Africa’s leading rating agency, Global Credit Ratings (GCR) recently upgraded the national scale long-term issuer rating of Nigeria’s largest mobile network operator, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN Nigeria) to AAA and affirmed the national scale short-term rating of A1+, with a stable outlook.

These ratings represent the highest possible long-term and short-term grade on GCR’s national rating scale and MTN Nigeria is the first mobile network operator in Nigeria to be accorded such ratings.

Recently, Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria joined Rotus Odiri on Arise TV’s Global Business Report to speak on the implications of the company’s Global Credit Rating, among other topics.

What is the impact of this upgrade on MTN, in terms of debt ambitions and raising capital for the company?

We are excited about the credit rating and believe it is a reflection of our position as a business. First, it is a strong cash generation opportunity, secondly, a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper