Nigeria doesn’t have glut of universities — Afolayan, Anchor varsity VC





By Adesina Wahab

With less than 300 public and private universities in Nigeria, it is not appropriate to say the nation has a glut of universities and that more should not be established.

The Vice-Chancellor, Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, Prof. Joseph Afolayan, who stated this on Thursday during a press briefing to herald the first convocation ceremony of the university, noted that with the country’s population and the desire by youths to get a tertiary education, more universities are still needed in the country.

He, however, added that universities in the country should be focused and well-founded.

“The population of our country and the desire of a large number of youths to get higher education, indicate that we need more universities in this country. A lot of admission seekers are left in the lurch each year because of the inability of the existing universities to absorb them.

“We should also note that each university has its carriage capacity and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper