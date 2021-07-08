Osun NULGE endorses Gov Oyetola for second term







Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Workers under the aegis of the National Union of Local Government Employees in Osun state on Thursday openly supported Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the second term ahead of next year’s governorship contest.

The workers, numbering over 10, 000 noted that a governor who stopped paying half salary, lifted the ban on their promotions and conversions after several years, as well as gave them minimum wage without agitation deserved to be supported for re-election.

Speaking at the event, held at the Muti-Purpose Hall of the Local Government Civil Service Commission, State Secretariat, Abere, the State President of NULGE, Comrade Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, who lauded the Governor of the State of Osun for his role in resolving the crisis that plagued the Union at the national level, noted that the Union had experienced turbulent and hectic times in the last two years, which the Union hopes will never happen again in its history.

He described…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper