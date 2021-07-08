Our endangered environment





Last Saturday, June 5, was WED, World Environment Day. The United Nations observes designated days, weeks, years, and decades, each with a theme, or topic, to call attention to, or create awareness around issues. The WED is one of the observances held by the United nations to draw attention to the state of our environment and how to continue to manage it in a way that it can continue to support life forms.

Here in Nigeria, there is every cause for concern about the state of our environment. Unlike what obtained when Nigeria functioned well as it was in the 60s, 70s, and perhaps till the mid-80s when the rot took a life of its own, the current status of the environment should worry any Nigerian that moves round with his/her two eyes open.

Even in the early 80s, the situation of the environment was bothersome enough to make the presidential candidate of the defunct Nigeria Advance Party, NAP, the redoubtable Dr. Tunji Braithwaite promise a war on rats and cockroaches if…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper