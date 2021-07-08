Shooting at BBA: Court refrains former BBA president, Policemen from interfering in market politics





.

By Evelyn Usman

A Lagos State High Court has refrained former President of the Balogun Business Association, BBA, Chief Okey Ezeibe, senior police officers, among who are Area Commander ‘E’ Festac , the Divisional Police Officer , Trade Fair division and three others from interfering and forcefully taking over affairs at the Balogun Business Association, BBA , International Trade Fair Complex, Badagry expressway, Lagos.

This followed an alleged attempt by a team of policemen to force a leader on the traders .

Recall that there were reportedly sporadic gunshots at the market, Monday. Report had it that some policemen led by a Superintendent of Police stormed the market , informing that they were directed to install a new leadership in the market, in favour of an opposition group.

However, the action was botched by a team of policemen from the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, Alagbon , who were stationed at the market to ensure calm, owing to an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper