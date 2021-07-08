TB Joshua’s Burial: Ex-British boxing champion, Peter Oboh tasks Sanwo-Olu on security





The ex-Commonwealth and WBA Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure adequate security during the burial of late Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

Oboh, who is now a cleric, made the declaration in Lagos, while also stating that given the grace of God in Joshua’s life, there is none that can replace him.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to plead with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to deploy enough security during TB Joshua’s burial, which is scheduled for July 9 in Lagos.

“Many Nigerians and people from other nations will be attending, because by the grace God gave Prophet TB Joshua, he did not only touch people in Nigeria but all over the world.

“We must not forget the saying that when the saints are gathered, evil can still come among them. The late TB Joshua was not just a Nigerian prophet, but an international one.

“I still remember how I got to know about…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper