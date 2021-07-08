Thank you for shielding me — widow tells TB Joshua





The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on Tuesday held a service of tributes in honour of its Founder, Prophet T.B. Joshua, who died on June 5.

Reports it that the service was held at SCOAN premises, Ikotun, Lagos State.

The service was one of Joshua’s burial activities.

Reports have that SCOAN had, at a news conference on June 29, said that July 5 to July 11, would be dedicated for a series of Joshua’s ‘laying to rest’ activities tagged: ‘Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet Joshua (1963 to 2021)’.

In a tribute, Joshua’s widow, Evelyn, said that her 31 years of marriage to the late prophet was not without trials.

She said that her husband taught her to understand that trials strengthened children of God.

“For gold to become gold, it must pass through the fire,” she said.

Evelyn said that her husband was dedicated to his ministry.

“You grew the church from an eight-member assembly sitting on a mat, to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper