Ugwuanyi shows commitment to PDP, deliberates with BOT members on national issues, way forward







Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, held a closed-door meeting with members of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by the Chairman, Senator Walid Jubrin, at the Government House, Enugu.

The meeting which lasted for four hours was also attended by other notable members of the PDP Board of Trustees, such as the former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, former Governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Sen. Stella Omu; Chief Rex Onyeabo; Hon. Garba Shehu; Mrs. Laurentia Mallam and Amb. Justina Eze.

Others were Amb. Fidelia Njeze; Hajia Hassana Dikko; Sen. Ngiji Ngele and Prof. Adewale Oladipo.

Briefing newsmen after the closed-door meeting, Senator Wabara, who spoke on behalf of the BOT Chairman, Senator Jubrin said that the deliberation was “very successfully”.

He disclosed that they “discussed national issues and the way forward for the peace and unity of the country”.