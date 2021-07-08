UNICEF expresses worry over attacks against children in West, Central Africa







Says 950 students have been abducted in Nigeria since December

By Chioma Obinna

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, yesterday expressed concern over the attacks and abduction of children in some parts of West and Central Africa, adding that, in Nigeria alone, UN estimates showed that at least 950 students have been abducted from their schools by armed men since December.

UNICEF also disclosed that over the past six weeks alone, nearly 500 children were abducted in four separate incidents across the central and northwest of Nigeria and that many of the children have not yet been returned.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard, UNICEF raised the alarm that incidences of attacks and abduction appear to be increasing in frequency, raising fears for the safety and wellbeing of the region’s children.

READ ALSO: Niger Govt, UNICEF engage traditional rulers on girl-child education

Stating that the number of children recorded as killed or maimed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper