We aren’t fighting politicians— Urhobo Assembly





Some of the Exco members during the meeting of Urhobo Peoples International Assembly at Agbarho.

The former member of the Delta State House of Assembly and National President of the Urhobo Peoples International Assembly, UPIA, Chief Keston Okoro Muhammed Al-Amin has assured that the whole essence of the group was to fight for Urhobo interest and not to fight any political leader, urging all Urhobo to close ranks to bring back the lost glory of Urhobo nation.

Al-Amin gave the assurance during the maiden meeting of the group and election of national officers at Orho-Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State with a huge crowd from all 24 Kingdoms of Urhobo nation in attendance.

Addressing the gathering, the National President who described the group to be apolitical, listed the objectives to include to protect, enhance, promote the socio-cultural and political interest of Urhobo when ever any threats is identified, promote the spirit of oneness and love…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper