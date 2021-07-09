ENDSARS: Okowa receives Panel’s report, assures victims’ families of govt support







Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Friday said the state government would do its best to support families of victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the state.

He gave the assurance while receiving the report of the State’s Judicial Panel of Inquiry into complaints of police brutality and extra-judicial killings in the state, at Government House, Asaba.

The governor said that his administration would consider and implement the decisions of the panel and urged the police to see the civil populace as a partner in intelligence-gathering rather than antagonists.

He assured that the recommendations would be looked into by the State’s Executive Council and that justice would be done as much as possible.

He pointed out that no amount of monetary compensation would bring back lost lives and advised the Police to always be cautious when dealing with human lives.

“We are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper