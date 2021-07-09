Police AIG: Probe outcome’ll determine Magu’s promotion eligibility ― Presidency







By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ibrahim Magu

THE Presidency Thursday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has no hand in the promotion exercise of the police that declined the promotion of former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

There was insinuation in some quarters that President Buhari was pushing for the promotion of former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, who has been under probe over allegations of misuse of his office.

Reports had emerged that Magu had been penciled down for promotion from his present rank of Police Commissioner, CP, to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) by the Police Service Commission (PSC) despite the alleged adverse recommendations of the Justice Ayo Salami panel that investigated the allegations.

But in a statement issued in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the…





