Reps seek establishment of defence research and development Bureau





…Want Defence, Communication, Sci & Tech Ministers On Governing Council

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives is pushing for the establishment of a of a Defence Research and Development Bureau, DRDB.

The Bill to achieve that, was read for the third time, sending the proposed piece of legislation to the Senate for concurrence.

The document contains a provision seeking to have the Minister for Defence as chairman of the Governing Council, and those of Communication and Digital Economy and Science and Technology as members respectively.

“The composition of the Governing Council shall consist of the; Minister of Defence as Chairman; Minister of Science and Technology; Minister of Communication and Digital Economy; Chief of the Defence Staff; Chief of Army Staff; Chief of Naval Staff; Chief of Air Staff; Director-General of the Bureau; Deputy Director Coordination of the Bureau as Secretary.”

Entitled: a Bill for an Act to Establish the Defence Research and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper