TB Joshua laid to rest at SCOAN





The Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua, was on Friday laid to rest in the church premises at Ikotun, Lagos.

Joshua died after a church service at SCOAN on June 5, few days before his 58 birthday anniversary.

SCOAN had at a news conference on June 29 said that July 5 to July 11 would be dedicated for a series of Joshua’s ‘laying to rest’ activities tagged: ‘Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Prophet Joshua (1963 to 2021)’.

Reports have it that people from different races, cultures and countries gathered to give final respect to the late prophet.

NAN reports that before the interment of the late prophet, his burial service was held and Bible passages read.

The first Bible reading, taken from First Corinthians 15: 51 – 57, was taken by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, after which Bishop Stephen Ogedengbe of the Wisdom of Chapel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper