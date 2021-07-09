We’ll employ all elements of national power to secure Nigeria— Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Ibrahim Wuyo, KADUNA

President Muhammadu Buhari has identified the country’s security to include Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping and activities of separatists and armed militias among others, insisting that his administration shall be employing all elements of national power in ensuring security.

He said that Nigeria has in the last 12 years been under the siege of massive security threats, assuring that his government is determined to reverse the ugly trend through promotion of national security and development.

President Buhari said this at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna State, on Friday as the Special Guest of Honour during the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 43, which had 226 officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces and those of eight other African countries as participants.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Maj-General Bashir Magashi(rtd), said the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper