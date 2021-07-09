Why FG’s efforts on poverty alleviation not yielding expected results — OSINBAJO







By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said that several efforts made by governments for poverty alleviation have not yielded the required results because of emphasis on documentation and paperwork.

The Vice President said the issue of poverty alleviation should be approached with common sense in order to resolve all the issues and focus on real progress.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this at the inaugural meeting of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Steering Committee held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration plans to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years will not be based on a business as a usual approach but through a very simple, common-sense strategy that will deliver the results as he (Buhari) promised.

Also Read: Reps seek establishment of defence research and development Bureau

The Vice president in a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper