350 die in boat mishaps





File: INEC ad hoc staff afloat after a boat mishap in Ilaje area of Ondo State

No fewer than 350 lives were lost to boat mishaps in Nigeria in 2020.

The disclosure was made in Borgu, Niger State, on Saturday by Joseph Ityav, Chairman of the Governing Council of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC).

He was speaking at Malale in Borgu local government area of Niger State at the flag-off of the cutting of tree logs and removal of huge debris on Kainji and Shiroro Lakes.

He said the project was being executed in partnership with the National Inland Waterways Corporation.

Ityav blamed most of the mishaps on poor conditions of boats, overloading, unavailability of life jackets and the preponderance of tree logs on the waterways.

He said that the cutting of the tree logs and removal of debris would reduce boat mishaps and the hardships faced by riverine communities.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, Managing Director of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper