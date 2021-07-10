APC postpones ward, LG, state congresses indefinitely







By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has postponed its Wards, Local Governments and State Congresses indefinitely.

The development was conveyed in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC dated July 6, 2021 and signed by the duo of the National Chairman of APC’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni as well as the National Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

The letter, addressed to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu reads; “We refer to our letter reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/20 dated 10th June, 2021 on the above subject and wish to inform the Commission that the Party has rescheduled its Congresses and National Convention to a later date which will be communicated to you.

“This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.

“While hoping to receive your…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper