Breaking: Lagos Assembly begins audit of 57 councils





The Lagos House of Assembly has commenced an audit exercise for all the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The Chairman, House Committee on Public Account (Local), Mojeed Fatai, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.

Fatai said that the committee was expected to submit its report to the House after the weeklong exercise.

The lawmaker explained that the exercise was aimed at checking probity and accountability in the local government administration as provided in the 1999 (Amended) Constitution.

He said: “The essence of the exercise is to allow the committee go through the 2019 report of the Auditor General without fear or favour to any local council indicted by the officials of the Auditor General.

“Also, the committee has the power to summon any person to give evidence at any place or produce any document or other things in his possession or under his control.

“This is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper