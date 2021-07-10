Corruption: Nigeria‘ll get out of its predicament – EFCC Chairman





Abdulrasheed Bawa

Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Thursday, expressed optimism that Nigeria would get out of its present predicament, occasioned by corruption.

Bawa stated this during an anti-corruption sensitisation at Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa.

The EFCC boss, represented by Head, Public Affairs unit of Ilorin Zonal Office of EFCC, Ayodele Babatunde, said that other forms of crimes, such as kidnapping, armed robbery and cybercrime, also contributed to the country’s problems.

He said that once Nigerians, both in private and public sectors, embraced culture of accountability, service, hard work and national pride, things would be better for the country.

“The anti-corruption crusade was part of the preventive measures by the commission to sensitise Nigerians on the ills of corruption and win public support for the fight,” he said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper