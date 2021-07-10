Edo Queens captain hopeful of victory over Osun Babes in AITEO Cup







Captain of Edo Queens Women Football Club of Benin, Goodness Onyebuchi, says she is hopeful her team will defeat Osun Babes of Osogbo in the 2021 National AITEO Cup competition.

Edo Queens will take on Osun Babes on Monday in one of the the competition’s quarter-final matches at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Ogieva Ehiosun, Edo Queens’ Media Officer, quoted Onyebuchi as saying in a statement on Saturday that her confidence was based on the fact that the venue of the match was “a winning ground for Edo Queens”.

“We are confident of getting the semi-final ticket on Monday. Thursday’s 5-3 penalty kicks shootout victory over Naija Ratels FC of Makurdi at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium in the round of 16 was a big morale-booster for us.

“We thank God for the victory. We have passed that stage and we are now focusing on our next game against Osun Babes,” she said.

Onyebuchi acknowledged that the quarter-final round was a tougher stage of the…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper