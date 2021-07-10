GOLF: BCGS hosts Lady Captain’s Day





The long-awaited Benin Club, Golf Section (BCGS) Princess Habiibah Oyeghe Oyarekhua Lady Captain’s Day tees-off today.

The golf tournament being packaged by the Princess will attract top amateur golfers from various golf clubs across the country in honour of the lady captain whose exemplary contributions have changed the face of leadership in the club.

Speaking on the event, Princess Oyarekhua noted that there is time for everything and that this is the ideal time to host her sports-loving golfing friends and family to another historic Lady Captain’s Day in the club.

ALSO READ: Nigeria’s chances on the eve of the strangest Olympics!

She added that though the tournament should have been hosted long ago, due to the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic that had claimed many lives globally. She noted that despite the pandemic, Saturday 10th July 2021 was the date ordained by God for her Lady Captain’s Day Tournament and she is indeed thankful.

However, some…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper