How assailant killed APC chieftain in Lagos – Council boss





…Charges Police to fish out perpetrators

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Executive Chairman of Oriade Local Council Development Area, Lagos, Ramotalai Hassan has narrated how an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Kayode Samuel, popularly called, “Epo Kinkin,” was shot dead in Agboju area, Lagos, during a campaign flag-off for re-election of APC candidates for July 24 Local Government election.

Hassan, while commiserating with the bereaved family, urged the state Police Command to fish out the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act.

Until his death, Samuel was also Vice Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, of the area. The incident occurred at the secretariat of the party in Agboju area on Thursday, 8 July,2021.

“During the stampede ca used by the gun shot, a man suspected to have pulled the trigger, was said to have been seen walking away casually out of the premises.

“We have lodged a complaint to the Police,” eyewitness had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper