Ikpeazu promises to complete ongoing projects before 2023





Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has promised to complete the Osisioma Ngwa flyover, Eziukwu, Omuma, Ngwa roads and other ongoing projects embarked upon by his administration before the end of his tenure in 2023.

Ikpeazu who stated this while commissioning the newly rehabilitated Immaculate Heart road in Aba, assured that no road done by his administration will be revisited by his successor as the roads are done with rigid pavement technology.

The Governor stated that it is wrong to build roads without drainages, stressing that the Immaculate Heart road which is constructed with cement pavement technology would last more than 25 years.

In his words;”We don’t do roads without drainage. The roads I have done would outlive my tenure. This road was done with cement pavement technology; there is a guarantee that it will last more than 25 years. The only way we can improve our growth of infrastructure is for the ones we have done will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper