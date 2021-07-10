Indimi’s Doctorate: Borno to send 200 students to Unilag as Zulum leads delegation to Lagos





.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has said, his administration will sponsor 200 citizens to specialise in different courses at the University of Lagos.

Zulum made the announcement on Thursday when he led Borno’s delegation to attend Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi’s Conferment of doctorate degree by UNILAG.

Former Governor of Borno, Senator Kashim Shettima, Borno’s APC State Chairman Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, Sen. Abubakar Kyari and Sen. Mohammed Abba Aji graced the event.

The event also has in attendance the President Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces Muhammadu Buhari, ably represented by the NUC Executive Secretary Professor Abubakar Rasheed, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tetfund Chairman Kashim Ibrahim Mutawwalli and a host of other Distinguished Nigerians.

Zulum while commending the management and staff for their continued support in areas of research and innovation, Zulum has noted UNILAG’s consistency in maintaining academic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper