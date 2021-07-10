Lagos govt marks 70 defective buildings for demolition





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) says it has demolished a partially collapsed building at No. 19, Church Str, Lagos Island and its set to demolish 70 others.

A statement on Friday by LASBCA spokesman, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, said the General Manager of the agency Mr Gbolahan Oki, supervised the demolition exercise.

Speaking at the demolition site, Oki said it has became an urgency to immediately remove the dilapidated and distressed building, which was no longer fit for human habitation to prevent collapse.

He said several other defective buildings had been marked for removal to rid the state of defective buildings, in a bid to end the era of building collapses.

Oki noted that his team had earlier visited the distressed building site to get an on the spot assessment and asked the residents to relocate for their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper