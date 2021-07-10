Lagos uses L’explore Technology to boost literacy level







By Adesina Wahab

The Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), Lagos State Ministry of Education, is sharing the successful results of the OEQA Pilot Literacy Innovation Programme using L’explore Technology to boost the literacy levels of young students who have reading challenges.

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, has therefore reaffirmed Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s decision to make Lagos State a 21st Century technology hub as it aligns with the education sector.

According to her, “400 students at the primary 3 level from 6 public and private schools have participated in the pilot scheme of this laudable initiative. The pilot scheme, which took place last month, was conducted by the OEQA and Mirai Partners using the L’explore application.

“A complete assessment involves the use of artificial intelligence through an eye tracker, and a computer to record student eye movements.”

She further…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper