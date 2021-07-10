Presidency has murdered justice, equity, fairness — Gov Ortom







Governor Samuel Ortom

•We’re fully mobilised in Benue to prevent election rigging

•’Why I support southern president for 2023′

By Peter Duru, MAKURDI

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, in this no-holds-barred interview, accused the presidency of having murdered justice, fairness and equity in Nigeria thereby creating room for separatist agitations. He also spoke on defections in the PDP, the sponsored media attacks against him, his support for the south to produce the next president in 2023 and power shift in Benue state. Excerpts:

Some critics have accused your government of not achieving anything since you came on board in 2015. How will you respond to that?

In politics, you will always expect attack from your opponents. Even when there’s nothing to say, they will find a way to portray you as a bad person in order to generate discussion and try to castigate you and make you feel bad before the people.

But I’ve always said I’ll not be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper