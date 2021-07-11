Buhari mourns Barntex, former Kaduna deputy governor





President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the government and people of Kaduna State to mourn Mr Barnabas Bala Bantex, who died in Abuja on Sunday. He was aged 64.

Barntex was Gov Nasiru el-Rufai’s deputy in his first tenure which spanned from 2015 and 2019.

Buhari, in a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, described the deceased as a “true gentleman and consummate professional”.

According to him, Barntex will be fondly remembered for his many years of distinguished service in his home State, his patriotism to the nation as well as forthrightness in politics.

The president also affirmed that the former Deputy Governor, who served as chairman of Kaura Local Government and represented Kaura in the House of Representatives, was a potent voice on peace, stability and progress.

READ ALSO: Students Abduction: NAS urges Buhari to declare state of emergency on schools

The president extended…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper