Copa America final: Neymar, Messi battle for who rules CONMEBOL







Neymar will be putting his friendship with former FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi aside as he chases his first Copa America title with Brazil in Saturday’s final.

Brazil take on Argentina in the decider at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, with both players pursuing their first-ever continental crowns.

Messi’s Argentina have not won the Copa since 1993, while injury meant Neymar was not part of the Brazil squad which triumphed in 2019.

The pair have a close friendship from Neymar’s four years in Barcelona, while they have both dominated this Copa.

Messi leads the Copa with four goals and five assists, while Neymar has contributed two goals and three assists for hosts Brazil.

“Messi is, as I’ve always said, the best player I’ve ever seen play and he’s a great friend,” Neymar said.

“But now we’re in a final, we’re rivals. I want to win and I really want to win this title, which will be my first Copa America.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper