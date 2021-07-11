COVID-19 third wave imminent in Lagos — Sanwo-Olu alerts





.Says the country stands the risk of losing lives, livelihood on a devastating scale

.As 18% of inbound passengers between May-July absconded in Lagos

. !5 %. of passengers from red-listed countries without a trace

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, said the state has started experiencing a potential third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with dire consequences.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the alert while giving an update on the Coronavirus pandemic situation in the state and ongoing response as a government, added that the country stands the risks of losing both lives and livelihood on a devastating scale.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Starting around the end of March 2021, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos began to wind down, and we began to enjoy some reprieve from the worst effects of the virus. This allowed us to further open up the economy to allow the start of the journey towards full normalcy in our lives…





